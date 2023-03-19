 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘literally become a laughing stock’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s growing identify as objects of ridicule isn’t even the first instance.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these accusations.

In it, she said, “Mark your diaries, note down the date, jot this in the history books: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have literally become a laughing stock.”

According to News.com.au “It is not even the first instance of late that they have been the butt of very high-profile jokes,” Ms Elser added before signing off.

These claims have come shortly after a separate source accused Prince Harry of behaving like Meghan Markle’s third child.

At the time, the expert, Andrea Caamano said, “I just would not admit it. To me, it just feels like he is Meghan's third child. I just feel like he's very immature for 38 and I don't think he should have told us that. I could live without knowing [about] those moments.”

More From Entertainment:

Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops

Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops
'Boston Strangler' director did not want cast to adopt accent

'Boston Strangler' director did not want cast to adopt accent
Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut

Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut
Victoria Beckham drops adorable family snaps on Mother’s Day, leaves fans in awe

Victoria Beckham drops adorable family snaps on Mother’s Day, leaves fans in awe
Viola Davis honoured to play Michael Jordan's mother in 'Air'

Viola Davis honoured to play Michael Jordan's mother in 'Air'
Taylor Swift shows her love for Blackpink’s music during tour

Taylor Swift shows her love for Blackpink’s music during tour
Tom Cruise named ‘Sexiest Male Actor’ in Hollywood, Showcase cinemas polls

Tom Cruise named ‘Sexiest Male Actor’ in Hollywood, Showcase cinemas polls

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his future goals

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his future goals
Kate Middleton shares unseen family photos to mark Mother’s Day

Kate Middleton shares unseen family photos to mark Mother’s Day
Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni returns to Instagram

Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni returns to Instagram
Ben Affleck admits ‘brilliant’ Jennifer Lopez helped him understand ‘culture and style’

Ben Affleck admits ‘brilliant’ Jennifer Lopez helped him understand ‘culture and style’
‘Swarm’ co-creator commends Malia Obama’s writing on episode 5

‘Swarm’ co-creator commends Malia Obama’s writing on episode 5