David Beckham pens sweet Mother’s Day message for ‘strong’ wife Victoria

David Beckham expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the women in his life, especially his wife Victoria on Mother’s day.

The former Manchester United player took to his Instagram on Sunday, 19 March 2023, and shared a carousel of photos of Victoria with their four children, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, along with his mother and his wife’s.

In the caption, the former footballer wrote, “Today we celebrate our Mum’s [heart emoji] growing up I couldn’t have wished to have more support and more love in my life than my mums x.”

He continued, “Then I meet a woman that not only is strong and driven but who is the most amazing mum to our children who inspires them , keeps them grounded and the most important thing showers them with love every single minute of every day x Thank you for everything you do for me & our beautiful babies.”



He concluded with “we love you” and tagged his wife and children, his own and Victoria’s mother.

Victoria, who has been blissfully married to David for 21 years, responded in the comments. She wrote “Love you so much” along with a bunch of double heart emojis.

On her own Instagram page, she shared a carousel of her own with all the images of her with the kids. She also sent a sweet shout-out to her husband.

“I feel blessed every day to be a mummy,” wrote the fashion designer. “I love you all so so much. You make me smile,(controversial) every day and prouder than you could ever know.”



For David, she wrote, “what can I say….. You really are our everything. We have done such a good job, I’m so proud of us!! I love u!!”