 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s words of wisdom revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Meghan Markle’s words of wisdom revealed
Meghan Markle’s words of wisdom revealed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, in March 2021, sent a Lemon Olive Oil cake to a group of female restaurateurs who partnered with World Central Kitchen to provide meals to their community during the pandemic.

Alongside the cake, Meghan included a letter that read in part: “Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation. Perhaps we realize now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!).

“To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you—a small token of thanks, from our home to yours. Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us.”

More From Entertainment:

Iconic K-pop group Apink release track list for comeback

Iconic K-pop group Apink release track list for comeback
David Beckham pens sweet Mother’s Day message for ‘strong’ wife Victoria

David Beckham pens sweet Mother’s Day message for ‘strong’ wife Victoria
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director addresses criticism of marathon runtime

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director addresses criticism of marathon runtime
BTS’ Jimin makes his debut on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart

BTS’ Jimin makes his debut on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really conscious’ after controversial Caribbean tour

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really conscious’ after controversial Caribbean tour
Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘so proud’ her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘so proud’ her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie
Jeremy Renner's nephew does spot on impression of his 'not dead uncle'

Jeremy Renner's nephew does spot on impression of his 'not dead uncle'

Oprah Winfrey ‘now a sworn enemy’ of King Charles

Oprah Winfrey ‘now a sworn enemy’ of King Charles