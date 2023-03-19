King Charles has no bad feelings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids

There are speculations that King Charles III would give Prince William and Kate Middleton's children a big role at the landmark ceremony.



Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

There are rumours that the 74-year-old monarch won't give the same role to Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children as they could steal the thunder of his historic event.

But, a media outlet, citing a source, has claimed that Meghan and Harry's children could have a role in King Charles’s Coronation – if the Sussexes confirm they are attending.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet, who received their royal titles this month, have not reportedly been invited by their grandfather to attend the coronation.

An insider has claimed that "the monarch has no bad feelings for Harry and Meghan's kids, but Archie and Lilibet's attention-seeking parents are responsible for any such move from the palace."