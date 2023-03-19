 
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's role in King Charles Coronation: new details revealed

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibets role in King Charles Coronation: new details revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, could be given a role at King Charles’s Coronation if their parents confirm that they would attend the ceremony.

Palace aides, as per MailOnline, are waiting for the response from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the invitation, adding that if Harry and Meghan confirm to attend the event hey can open discussions on what roles the children may play.

On Saturday, it emerged that Kate Middleton and Prince William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will form part of the King’s procession out of Westminster Abbey after the ceremony.

Previously, it was reported that Archie, who will turn four on the big day itself, and Lilibet, one, had not been invited to take part. But, a royal source recently claimed that the palace is waiting to hear from the Sussexes before discussions around the King’s youngest two grandchildren could begin.

Prince of Wales’s children, according to rehearsal documents, seen by The Times, revealed that the will travel with their parents as the Royal party leaves the Abbey.

