 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'took turns' as they announced quitting UK

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Prince Harry touches upon the day he had to pass out the statement confirming his departure as a senior royal.

Alongside wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex prepared to put his heart out in a statement before they made their way to the US.

Describing feelings from the day, Harry pens in ‘Spare’: “In a corner of the state room was a grand wooden desk. We used this as our workspace. We took turns sitting there, typing on a laptop. “

Harry admits: “We tried out different phrases. We wanted to say that we were taking a reduced role, stepping back but not down. Hard to get the exact wording, the right tone. Serious, but respectful.”

More From Entertainment:

Sam Neill issues statement on his health

Sam Neill issues statement on his health

Petition seeking to celebrate King Charles' coronation in Australia launched

Petition seeking to celebrate King Charles' coronation in Australia launched

Rapper 50 Cent praises 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Rapper 50 Cent praises 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sons' FaceTime Neymar Jr. after injury

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sons' FaceTime Neymar Jr. after injury

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle had 'no other choice' but to leave UK

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle had 'no other choice' but to leave UK
Over one million people react to Kate Middleton's pictures on Mother's Day

Over one million people react to Kate Middleton's pictures on Mother's Day

Queen knew how 'unhappy' Meghan Markle was during last call

Queen knew how 'unhappy' Meghan Markle was during last call
King Charles sent 'long email' to Prince Harry to discuss about leaving monarchy

King Charles sent 'long email' to Prince Harry to discuss about leaving monarchy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted 'freedom' from British press in New Zealand

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted 'freedom' from British press in New Zealand
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt part of 'community' with Canadians

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt part of 'community' with Canadians

Prince Harry says 'therapy' made him 'unrelatable' to Prince William

Prince Harry says 'therapy' made him 'unrelatable' to Prince William
Meghan and Harry would look like reality TV stars if they continue to target royals says expert

Meghan and Harry would look like reality TV stars if they continue to target royals says expert