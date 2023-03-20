Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'took turns' as they announced quitting UK

Prince Harry touches upon the day he had to pass out the statement confirming his departure as a senior royal.



Alongside wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex prepared to put his heart out in a statement before they made their way to the US.

Describing feelings from the day, Harry pens in ‘Spare’: “In a corner of the state room was a grand wooden desk. We used this as our workspace. We took turns sitting there, typing on a laptop. “

Harry admits: “We tried out different phrases. We wanted to say that we were taking a reduced role, stepping back but not down. Hard to get the exact wording, the right tone. Serious, but respectful.”