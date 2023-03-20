Prince Harry says Meghan Markle had 'no other choice' but to leave UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry felt there was no choice but to leave Britain towards the end of their time in the country.



After a major media outlet leaked their plans to live in a Commonwealth country, the couple decided to pass a statement confirming their departure.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes: “At six P.M, we were done. We gathered around the laptop, read the draft one last time. One staffer messaged the private secretaries of Granny, Pa and Willy, told them what was coming. Willy’s guy replied immediately: This is going to go nuclear. “

Harry admits: “I knew, of course, that many Britons would be shocked, and saddened, which made my stomach churn. But in due course, once they knew the truth, I felt confident they’d understand. One of the staffers said: Are we doing this? Meg and I both said: Yes. There’s no other choice.”

Harry and Meghan eventually left UK in 2020.