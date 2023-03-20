 
Petition seeking to celebrate King Charles' coronation in Australia launched

An online petition asking the Australian government to celebrate the coronation of King Charles has been launched.

The petition has been launched by a group called Australian Monarchists League.

The coronation of King Charles will take place on the 6th of May 2023. Both the United Kingdom and Canada have announced public celebrations to commemorate the event, with other Commonwealth Realms expected to follow suit.

The organization said in a statement, "The Australian Monarchist League is calling on the Commonwealth Government to follow the precedent set by successive Australian Governments for the 1902, 1911, 1937 and 1953 coronations of previous Australian Monarchs and give the event its due respect with inclusive and lasting celebrations."


