Monday Mar 20 2023
Swara Bhasker wears regal lehenga by THIS Pakistani designer at reception

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage in court on January 6
Indian actress Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted another wedding reception on March 19 that mostly had their close friends and family.

Swara looked gorgeous in a heavy beige coloured lehenga by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan. She shared the detailing of her dress by posting a picture on her Instagram story. “A sneak peek into the stunning @alixeeshantheaterstudio. Lehenga set that @alixeeshanempire kindly made and sent across to me from all the way across the border! Special thanks to @natrani for making this possible”, wrote Swara.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Suhaib Ansari shared the pictures from their reception on his twitter handle. He also congratulated and showered blessings on the newlywed couple. “Many congratulations, Fahad bhai and Swara Ji. Wishing you a blessed and happy life ahead.”

The Tanu Weds Manu actress wore a matching nose ring and a matha patti along with her dress. On the other hand, Fahad wore a golden kurta with an ivory sherwani.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in court on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. Later, they hosted proper wedding functions for the family and relatives. On March 16, the duo hosted their first reception that was attended by Arvin Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and other prominent personalities, reports Indiatoday. 

