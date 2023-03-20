Bruce Willis wife Emma drops emotional tribute for him on birthday after dementia diagnosis

File Footage

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis dropped an emotional tribute for her ailing husband on his 68th birthday after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The Perfect Stranger actor revealed that she started her morning by “crying” while talking about how heartbreaking it was for her to put together his videos to make a reel on his birthday.

“The silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family,” she captioned her first video on Instagram before dropping the video montage.

“I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well.”

In the reel, the actor-model said, “I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes,” before adding, “it’s important that you see all sides of this.”

“I always get this message where people always tell me, ‘Oh you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was but I’m also raising two kids in this,” Emma added while referencing their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.



She continued: “Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

Before concluding, she shared while tearing up, “As much as I do it for myself, I do it for you because I know how much you love my husband.”

Emma then shared the loved-up video featuring the Sixth Sense star with her and their two daughters along with his girls, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

“He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always,” she wrote beside the video. “Happy Birthday my sweet.”

“My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too.”



