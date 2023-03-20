Kate Middleton breaks 100 years old royal tradition for Prince George, Princess Charlotte

 
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly broke over 100 years old royal tradition for Prince George and Princess Charlotte back in 2016.

According to a report by Hello Magazine, the Princess of Wales broke the tradition that was established by Princess Alexandra in 1901.

The report claims the Princess broke with the 115 year-old royal tradition in order to spend time with her children.

Kate and William got married in 2011 and since then she had accompanied the Prince to the ceremony.

However, in 2016 Kensington Palace surprised royal fans by releasing a statement announcing that Kate Middleton would not present shamrocks to the first Battalion Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day.

Kate Middleton, who is devoted to her royal duties, last week was seen alongside her husband, Prince William, celebrating St Patrick's Day with the Irish Guards.

The Princess of Wales is now new Colonel Irish Guards, the role she took over from Prince William. 


