 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore speaks in favour of Hugh Grant over Oscars viral interview

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Drew Barrymore speaks in favour of Hugh Grant over Oscars viral interview
Drew Barrymore speaks in favour of Hugh Grant over Oscars viral interview

Drew Barrymore has recently defended Hugh Grant over his awkward viral interview with Ashley Graham at the Oscars’ red carpet on March 13.

“If you know Hugh, that is his way of loving you,” said Barrymore explained during her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Never Been Kissed actress continued, “People are like, ‘Oh, he’s such a curmudgeon and she's so thrown’.”

“I'm like, ‘no, that is Hugh Grant. You think you're getting this charming movie star and what you really get is grumpy Hugh. And then you fall in love with grumpy Hugh’,” explained the Charlie’s Angels star.

Barrymore also shared that Notting Hill actor’s remarks should not be taken “too personally” as he’s being funny with his responses.

“When he says that, I'm telling you, he is being absolutely funny. He doesn't mean one negative thing about it. The person that Ashley Graham met on that carpet is the real Hugh,” stated the actress.

Blended actress recalled her first meeting with Grant and disclosed that it too her some time “to warm up” to his humourous side.

“Probably like Ashley Graham on the carpet, like, ‘who am I dealing with?’ And then I was like, ‘oh, no, I love you. I want to love you. You're not letting me love you,’” remarked Barrymore.

In the end, she added, “As I got to know him, I was like ‘I do love you. I love you for the real you.’ He is a hilarious, good human being.”

More From Entertainment:

Viola Davis shares honest confession about Michael Jordan’s demand

Viola Davis shares honest confession about Michael Jordan’s demand
Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore honor Adam Sandler on receiving the Mark Twain Prize

Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore honor Adam Sandler on receiving the Mark Twain Prize
Kate Middleton being ‘different’ from Diana made her a ‘Royal success’

Kate Middleton being ‘different’ from Diana made her a ‘Royal success’
Harry, Meghan keeping coronation plans secret to create ‘hype’ & stay in ‘news’

Harry, Meghan keeping coronation plans secret to create ‘hype’ & stay in ‘news’
Pregnant Princess Eugenie admits she ‘loves being Mumma’

Pregnant Princess Eugenie admits she ‘loves being Mumma’
Kate Middleton ‘just what royals need’ in ‘troubled times’, claims aide

Kate Middleton ‘just what royals need’ in ‘troubled times’, claims aide
Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize
Taylor Swift holds back tears as she performs song for late grandmother on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift holds back tears as she performs song for late grandmother on Eras Tour

Sylvester Stallone was bribed to give up Rocky Balboa role

Sylvester Stallone was bribed to give up Rocky Balboa role
Royal Family ‘terrified’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will spill secrets from Coronation

Royal Family ‘terrified’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will spill secrets from Coronation
Kate Middleton breaks 100 years old royal tradition for Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton breaks 100 years old royal tradition for Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Viola Davis reveals she had ‘no idea’ Michael Jordan personally cast her as his mom in 'AIR'

Viola Davis reveals she had ‘no idea’ Michael Jordan personally cast her as his mom in 'AIR'