Drew Barrymore speaks in favour of Hugh Grant over Oscars viral interview

Drew Barrymore has recently defended Hugh Grant over his awkward viral interview with Ashley Graham at the Oscars’ red carpet on March 13.



“If you know Hugh, that is his way of loving you,” said Barrymore explained during her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Never Been Kissed actress continued, “People are like, ‘Oh, he’s such a curmudgeon and she's so thrown’.”

“I'm like, ‘no, that is Hugh Grant. You think you're getting this charming movie star and what you really get is grumpy Hugh. And then you fall in love with grumpy Hugh’,” explained the Charlie’s Angels star.

Barrymore also shared that Notting Hill actor’s remarks should not be taken “too personally” as he’s being funny with his responses.

“When he says that, I'm telling you, he is being absolutely funny. He doesn't mean one negative thing about it. The person that Ashley Graham met on that carpet is the real Hugh,” stated the actress.

Blended actress recalled her first meeting with Grant and disclosed that it too her some time “to warm up” to his humourous side.

“Probably like Ashley Graham on the carpet, like, ‘who am I dealing with?’ And then I was like, ‘oh, no, I love you. I want to love you. You're not letting me love you,’” remarked Barrymore.

In the end, she added, “As I got to know him, I was like ‘I do love you. I love you for the real you.’ He is a hilarious, good human being.”