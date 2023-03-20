Kate Middleton ‘just what royals need’ in ‘troubled times’, claims aide

file footage

Kate Middleton is ‘just what these troubled royal times need’, according to a prominent former royal aide, who also believes that the future of the Royals rests on her.



Earlier this year, at the height of royal scandal following the release of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, Patrick Jephson, the former chief of staff for the late Princess Diana, said that the Princess of Wales could serve as the family’s saviour.

Referencing Prince Andrew’s continued disgrace, Jephson was quoted by Page Six as saying: “As the Prince Andrew scandal shows, the monarchy is in desperate need of reassuringly conventional royal performers.”

“Catherine (Kate) is just what these troubled royal times need – it’s no exaggeration that the Windsors’ future lies in her hands,” he added.

Jephson went on to add that Kate has ‘mastered the ultimate long game of the monarchy’, also saying: “It helps that Catherine, like Diana, has that indefinable but essential royal quality: presence.”

“She has the bearing, the gravitas, the regal factor that already sets her apart from other royal women as a future queen,” Jephson continued.

Jephson’s sentiments were echoed again recently by Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, who said: “The future rests on Kate, and that’s an enormous responsibility because if she decided that she didn’t want to be a part of her marriage any more, then I think the royal family would collapse.”