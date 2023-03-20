Harry, Meghan keeping coronation plans secret to create ‘hype’ & stay in ‘news’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping their Coronation plans a “secret” in order to create “hype” and stay in the news, claimed a PR expert.

Speaking to The Express, Casey Jones said that not revealing whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the historic event helps them in reframing their “image.”

Hence, they are taking their time to disclose if they will be flying to the UK for the ceremony, getting more and more attention from the press while also monitoring how the public reacts to their decision.

"I definitely think that the couple should attend the Coronation. You need to understand that there’s a reason why their spokesperson revealed that they’ve received the invitation. It’s a hint that they’ll be attending,” Jones said.

"They had a choice of not declaring it but they did, so there has to be a reason behind it. This is how PR works for celebrities and royal families,” he added. “They can’t just blatantly announce that they’ll be attending an event because they deliberately want things to be secretive."

The PR guru explained: "That’s because being secretive creates an element of hype, which keeps the audience guessing and talking about them. Ideally, that’s what they want. They want people to talk about them so that they stay in the news and get indirect feedback."

Jones went on to add that the discussion regarding their appearance would end if they announced it right away, so by "dropping hints one by one,” their PR team “takes the discussion forward while keeping the celebrity as a consistent part of the whole conversation.”

Furthermore, the expert disclosed another reason behind Harry and Meghan, claiming, “their PR team wants to see how the audience reacts to the announcement of acknowledging the invitation."

He said that the couple will get an opportunity to "reframe their image" to the British public and send a "direct message" that they considered themselves part of the Royal Family.

"Seeing is believing, so when the public sees them attending the King’s Coronation, it will form positive impressions about them,” he said.



