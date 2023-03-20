Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes loves to run as couple

 
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have two things in common: love and fitness.

The pair ran their first race at the New York City Half Marathon as an official couple on Sunday.

The secret behind their healthy lifestyle is various. As one source snitched to ET, Robach and Holmes are fitness freaks.

The duo worked out hard, ate healthily, and reportedly regularly did steamy exercises under the sheets.

Robach and Holmes's "intimate sex workouts" have ready them for the marathon.

As the intimate closeness has "whipped them into the best shape of their lives," an insider confided to The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, "Amy has been an avid long-distance runner the majority of her life; she's on KETO and has always used the open road to clear her mind, focus her energy, and channel it into bettering herself," the insider added.

"And while T.J. has always been very active/into sports, Amy inspired his newfound love of long-distance running, and it's been a shared passion ever since. Expect to see the two on the open road, running together, in future races," the insider concluded.

Previously, before the ABC scandal affair stuck the former GMA3 anchors, the scandalous duo completed New York City marathon together in November 2022.

Moreover, Shue was reportedly not on board with Robach's decision to join the marathon.

"Toward the end of their marriage, "Andrew wasn't supporting her," a source confided to Us, claiming that when Robach "challenged herself to run four marathons in 2022," Holmes "was supportive, and Andrew wasn't."

