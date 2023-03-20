Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough is a royal fan?

Lisa Marie Presley daughter Riley Keough is a royal fan?

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough has disclosed with her latest move that she is a royal fan.



Riley, 33 and star of Daisy Jones & The Six revealed this by pressing heart button on Sarah Ferguson’s Mother’s Day post.

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram and shared unseen photos of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to wish them a very happy Mother’s Day.

In an emotional post, Sarah Ferguson said, “I’m so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be.”

She further said, “I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever. #happymothersday.”

Riley Keough was the first to react to the photo by pressing the heart button.

This shows Riley is also a royal fan.