Taylor Swift makes Emma Stone groove during Eras Tour concert in Arizona 

Taylor Swift kicked off the much-awaited musical run Eras Tour this weekend in Arizona and received top cheers from her celebrity fan, Emma Stone.

On Friday, a video of Stone went viral, in which she was seen having a blast at Swift’s Eras Tour concert, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The La La Land actress, 34, was seen singing and dancing to Swift’s hit number, You Belong With Me. The moment was captured on video by a fan, who later posted it on TikTok.

The clip shows Stone jamming out to You Belong With Me. Another clip features her singing Fearless. The video has taken the internet by storm as it garnered 1.7 million views in no time.

Swifties, Swift’s fans, expressed their delight and commented under the TikTok clip, “Love Emma stone and now I do even more.”

Another fan wrote, “emma stone is one of us.” A third one commented, “haha you can literally hear her!”

Stone has been friends with the Anti-Hero songwriter for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Swift’s Eras Tour will continue for the next five months and will play on 51 more dates on the U.S leg of concerts.

