'Scream VI' writer explains script changes

Scream VI writers Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt opened up about original script portions that changed in the film.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Busick said in the film, where the father and siblings of 2022 Scream killer Richie Kirsch, played by Jack Quaid, donned the Ghostface mask, "that actually wasn't part of the initial pitch."

"We just knew it was going to be a family, a secret family, and they had a slightly different motive for coming after Sam," the 48-year-old added.

The screenwriter continued, "The motive of the killers in the last film is very intellectual — it's more about an idea about toxic fans feeling that their franchise has fallen on hard times and 'we have to get it back on track,' and they're taking it so far. But it's very intellectual, it's very esoteric, and we wanted something really primal. It had to be more personal. That's when we found the Richie piece and we were like, 'Oh, that'll be fun, because it ties all the way back into our first movie together and it tells one big story.'"