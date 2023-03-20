 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

'Scream VI' writer explains script changes

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Scream VI writer explains script changes
'Scream VI' writer explains script changes

Scream VI writers Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt opened up about original script portions that changed in the film.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Busick said in the film, where the father and siblings of 2022 Scream killer Richie Kirsch, played by Jack Quaid, donned the Ghostface mask, "that actually wasn't part of the initial pitch."

"We just knew it was going to be a family, a secret family, and they had a slightly different motive for coming after Sam," the 48-year-old added.

The screenwriter continued, "The motive of the killers in the last film is very intellectual — it's more about an idea about toxic fans feeling that their franchise has fallen on hard times and 'we have to get it back on track,' and they're taking it so far. But it's very intellectual, it's very esoteric, and we wanted something really primal. It had to be more personal. That's when we found the Richie piece and we were like, 'Oh, that'll be fun, because it ties all the way back into our first movie together and it tells one big story.'"

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian takes her son Saint West to meet football legend Kylian Mbappé

Kim Kardashian takes her son Saint West to meet football legend Kylian Mbappé
Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni allegedly signs with new label

Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni allegedly signs with new label
Harry, Meghan to turn into reality TV stars if they keep attacking Royal family: Expert

Harry, Meghan to turn into reality TV stars if they keep attacking Royal family: Expert
Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his solo title track

Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his solo title track
Meghan Markle’s former best friend celebrates 43rd birthday

Meghan Markle’s former best friend celebrates 43rd birthday
Prince Harry’s lawyers make big statement ahead of King Charles Coronation

Prince Harry’s lawyers make big statement ahead of King Charles Coronation
Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track

Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track
Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback

K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback
K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album

K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album
Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation

Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation
'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick

'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick