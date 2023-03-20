 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up to produce biopic starring Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up to produce biopic starring Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up to produce biopic starring Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is teaming up with his old friend Matt Damon for his next big film project, which will feature his new wife.

Affleck and producing partner Matt Damon recently opened up about an upcoming biopic the pair are developing and confirmed that Jennifer Lopez is set to star, via Entertainment Tonight.

The duo recently sat down for an interview with CBS News, while promoting their upcoming film Air, which tells the story of Nike visionary Sonny Vaccaro and his efforts to make a ground-breaking promotional deal with a young Michael Jordan.

According to Deadline, Lopez is set to star in the biopic, titled Unstoppable, alongside Jharrel Jerome, who will play the real-life wrestler the film is about.

When Affleck was asked about reports that Lopez had been tapped to star in the project, Affleck first played coy, stating, “We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that’s been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice.”

When pressed again, Affleck confirmed, “Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie.”

He added, “Can't make it look like she’s doing it as a favour to me, but actually she is.” He also expressed his excitement to get to work with her on a project now that they are married.

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” he said.

“Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion’s share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people.”

He concluded, “And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album

K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album
Netflix drops release date of 'Better Call Saul' season 6

Netflix drops release date of 'Better Call Saul' season 6
Taylor Swift shares the real meaning behind her song ‘Betty’ during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares the real meaning behind her song ‘Betty’ during Eras Tour
Taylor Swift makes Emma Stone groove during Eras Tour concert in Arizona

Taylor Swift makes Emma Stone groove during Eras Tour concert in Arizona

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough is a royal fan?

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough is a royal fan?
Michael Lockwood wins custody of Lisa Marie’s twins amid Presley lawsuit

Michael Lockwood wins custody of Lisa Marie’s twins amid Presley lawsuit
Billie Eilish's character in 'Swarm' based on real-life cult leader

Billie Eilish's character in 'Swarm' based on real-life cult leader
Archie and Lilibet’s exclusion from Coronation ‘bad look’ for King Charles

Archie and Lilibet’s exclusion from Coronation ‘bad look’ for King Charles
Viola Davis shares honest confession about Michael Jordan’s demand

Viola Davis shares honest confession about Michael Jordan’s demand
Sarah Ferguson’s friend being sued for allegedly funding sex-trafficking ring

Sarah Ferguson’s friend being sued for allegedly funding sex-trafficking ring
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes loves to run as couple

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes loves to run as couple
Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore honor Adam Sandler on receiving the Mark Twain Prize

Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore honor Adam Sandler on receiving the Mark Twain Prize