Monday Mar 20 2023
Monday Mar 20, 2023

Rachel Zegler responds to Shazam 2 criticism

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler has recently responded to the criticisms levelled at her DC Comics sequel movie.

Rachel, who plays the role in the sequel to the 2019 movie Shazam!, lately received negative reviews from critics.

To this, the West Side Story actress took to Twitter and wrote, “Hey our film is actually really good!”

The actress continued, “But mostly I just absolutely loved making it and the people I met whilst doing so go see it! give it a chance.”

“We have an 85 per cent audience score for a reason,” added Rachel.

Rotten Tomatoes reported that the movie covers an audience score of 87 per cent positive. Nevertheless, the critics’ score at just 53 per cent, via Independent.

“Some people out there and just being… senselessly mean. And it’s unnecessary,” stated Rachel.

She pointed out, “And I know ‘if you can’t handle the heat…’ and all that nonsense, and you’re right. But our film is actually very good.”

“It’s just cool to hate on fun nowadays. that’s okay. we’re good,” added the actress.

