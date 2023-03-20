 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Royal family seems to snub Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they have drawn up Coronation plan without the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not confirmed yet whether they will attend King Charles's landmark ceremony. However, the firm is preparing the coronation plan without the couple. 

There are also speculations that Harry and Meghan locked in negotiations with the Royal Family over the terms of their attendance.

The California-based couple want assurances on several requests including how prominent a role they will play and that their son's birthday will be recognised during the weekend.

According to some, they also want to celebrate Archie Harrison's fourth birthday on May 6 at the palace, the same day as the Coronation. But, it is unclear whether the royal family will agree to all of the Sussexes' demands.

The monarchy is drawing up a version of the Coronation plan that does not include Meghan and Harry.

"Two versions of the plans [for the day] are being drawn up. One includes Harry and Meghan and one doesn’t. Timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now," an insider told the Mail.

