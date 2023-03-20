 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris
Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris 

Jennifer Aniston turned to her social media account and dropped a fun video of her time in Paris while promoting her upcoming Netflix comedy-drama Murder Mystery 2.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the Friends star, 54, posted a montage of clips and pictures from her tour to the French capital where she was joined by her co-star Adam Sandler.

Aniston shared the video with the song American Girl by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. She simply captioned the post, “thank you Paris” and tagged streaming channel Netflix.

Fans flooded the post with praise for The Morning Show actress.

“The one where Rachel made it to Paris,” one friend referenced to her character Rachel Green from Friends.

Another added, “you looked flawless in that dress with white fur!! very old Hollywood”

Aniston attended the Paris photo call for Murder Mystery 2 on Thursday. She wowed fans in a floor-length, champagne-colored sparkling evening dress with spaghetti straps.

Murder Mystery 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery. Aniston and Sandler both returned as the leads of the comedy movie.

In addition to Aniston and Sandler, the film stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Mélanie Laurent. The movie premieres on Netflix on March 31.

More From Entertainment:

Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track

Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track
K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback

K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback
K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album

K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album
Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation

Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation
'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick

'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick
'The Last Of Us' creators had 'meta-discussion' to decide final scene

'The Last Of Us' creators had 'meta-discussion' to decide final scene
Gerard Pique’s mother knew he was cheating on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti: Report

Gerard Pique’s mother knew he was cheating on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti: Report
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up to produce biopic starring Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up to produce biopic starring Jennifer Lopez
'Scream VI' writer explains script changes

'Scream VI' writer explains script changes
'The Inbetweeners' actor rules out character's return

'The Inbetweeners' actor rules out character's return

Netflix drops release date of 'Better Call Saul' season 6

Netflix drops release date of 'Better Call Saul' season 6
Taylor Swift shares the real meaning behind her song ‘Betty’ during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares the real meaning behind her song ‘Betty’ during Eras Tour