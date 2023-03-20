Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

Jennifer Aniston turned to her social media account and dropped a fun video of her time in Paris while promoting her upcoming Netflix comedy-drama Murder Mystery 2.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the Friends star, 54, posted a montage of clips and pictures from her tour to the French capital where she was joined by her co-star Adam Sandler.

Aniston shared the video with the song American Girl by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. She simply captioned the post, “thank you Paris” and tagged streaming channel Netflix.

Fans flooded the post with praise for The Morning Show actress.



“The one where Rachel made it to Paris,” one friend referenced to her character Rachel Green from Friends.

Another added, “you looked flawless in that dress with white fur!! very old Hollywood”

Aniston attended the Paris photo call for Murder Mystery 2 on Thursday. She wowed fans in a floor-length, champagne-colored sparkling evening dress with spaghetti straps.

Murder Mystery 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery. Aniston and Sandler both returned as the leads of the comedy movie.

In addition to Aniston and Sandler, the film stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Mélanie Laurent. The movie premieres on Netflix on March 31.