 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s lawyers make big statement ahead of King Charles Coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Prince Harry’s lawyers have reportedly claimed that paparazzi's incident has proved ‘need for police protection’ for the Sussexes.

Sky News host Andrew Bolt has said: "The need for police protection was proven after his car was "interdicted by paparazzi" – needlessly placing him in a "dangerous situation".

He says: "Documents from this legal war have been released and one from Harry’s lawyers said his need for police protection was proved when he went to the WellChild charity event and when his car left it, he was ‘interdicted by paparazzi … needlessly placing the Duke of Sussex in a dangerous situation." 

Bolt discussed the topic with TalkTV contributor Esther Krakue ahead of King Charles III's coronation. 

The Sussexes, who have been invited to attend the coronation, have not confirmed whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex travel to the UK for the ceremony or not.

Harry has reportedly expressed his disappointment as he had to give a month’s notice before any trip back to the UK due to security reasons. He was informed that the Home Office would take the call whether the requested security arrangements were necessary following his decision to step down as a working royal in 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his solo title track

Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his solo title track
Meghan Markle’s former best friend celebrates 43rd birthday

Meghan Markle’s former best friend celebrates 43rd birthday
Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track

Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track
Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback

K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback
K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album

K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album
Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation

Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation
'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick

'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick
'The Last Of Us' creators had 'meta-discussion' to decide final scene

'The Last Of Us' creators had 'meta-discussion' to decide final scene
Tom Sandoval's Vegas trip sparks Raquel Leviss affair: report

Tom Sandoval's Vegas trip sparks Raquel Leviss affair: report
Gerard Pique’s mother knew he was cheating on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti: Report

Gerard Pique’s mother knew he was cheating on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti: Report
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up to produce biopic starring Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up to produce biopic starring Jennifer Lopez