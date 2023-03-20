Prince Harry’s lawyers make big statement ahead of King Charles Coronation

Prince Harry’s lawyers have reportedly claimed that paparazzi's incident has proved ‘need for police protection’ for the Sussexes.



Sky News host Andrew Bolt has said: "The need for police protection was proven after his car was "interdicted by paparazzi" – needlessly placing him in a "dangerous situation".

He says: "Documents from this legal war have been released and one from Harry’s lawyers said his need for police protection was proved when he went to the WellChild charity event and when his car left it, he was ‘interdicted by paparazzi … needlessly placing the Duke of Sussex in a dangerous situation."

Bolt discussed the topic with TalkTV contributor Esther Krakue ahead of King Charles III's coronation.

The Sussexes, who have been invited to attend the coronation, have not confirmed whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex travel to the UK for the ceremony or not.

Harry has reportedly expressed his disappointment as he had to give a month’s notice before any trip back to the UK due to security reasons. He was informed that the Home Office would take the call whether the requested security arrangements were necessary following his decision to step down as a working royal in 2020.