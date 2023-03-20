 
'Avatar 3' eyes to turn into Disney+ limited series?

'Avatar 3' eyes to turn into Disney+ limited series? 

Avatar 3 nine-hour extended director cut could turn into a Disney+ limited series.

The film critic Jeff Sneifer revealed in The Hot Mic that James Cameron had a nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 in December.

Now, the Collider reporter spills the beans on the Oscar winner's plans for the nine-hour-long cut.

"Months ago, I put out a rumour about James Cameron having a nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 that he wanted to finish the visual effects for," he added.

"A lot of people were like, 'Why would the studio pay for that? Why would he insist on doing visual effects if then he's gonna cut the movie?' The idea is that Cameron would do all the visual effects for his nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 and then release it on Disney+ as a limited series after the theatrical cut is released."

The 39-year-old also attached a caveat, saying the plan could be subject to change.

The Avatar's second and third instalment was shot simultaneously. While the third outing will hit the theatres on December 2024.

