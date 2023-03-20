'Shadow and Bone' fans beg for series renewal

Shadow and Bone fans are urging Netflix to give the go-ahead for season 3 after the fantasy series took the top spot in streamer's "most watched chart."

However, the series is not renewed yet, which sent the fans series into a frenzy, fearing the streaming giant could cancel the show.

"I finished [Shadow and Bone season two] and just wow. Last episode was complete and total chaos they really threw every storyline in there but i'm soooo here for it," one fan commented. "Plz plz @netflix renew @shadowandbone_ bc i NEED NEED more of this in my life."

"PLS PLS PLS RENEW SHADOW AND BONE I WILL DIE IF YOU DONT NETFLIX PLS," another fan pleaded.

"I need season 3 of Shadow and Bone so bad they better renew it," sa third wrote,

While one fan issued threats of "unsubscribing and pirating all your shows" if the show was not renewed.

"The entire cast of Shadow and Bone is ******* GOD TIER!" another person added.

"Season 2 is INCREDIBLE, AND I NEED @netflix to RENEW FOR SEAOSN THREE RIGHT THE *******."

Netflix has in the past cancelled several popular shows after the season two mark, such as Sense8 and Altered Carbon.