 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group EXO’s Kai reveals whether idols have a say in their concepts

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

He recently came out his new solo album called Rover
He recently came out his new solo album called Rover

K-pop group Exo’s Kai revealed whether idols have control over the concepts they receive in an interview with GQ Magazine. He recently came out his new solo album called Rover.

He revealed that the concept that fans end up seeing is a result of rounds of meetings with the whole team, including him:

“The visual direction and outfits are decided at the end of a few meetings and considerations. Of course, my opinion is the most important, as it’s my solo album. It’s my opinion but when fans don’t like it, that’s when I pretend that it’s the company’s work. I never tell the fans, and just let it go. When they’re like, ‘Jongin-ah, this is so-so…’ I respond like, ‘Right?’”

More From Entertainment:

'Only Murders in the Building' cast seen filming in New York

'Only Murders in the Building' cast seen filming in New York
K-pop group Aespa receive mixed response to upcoming release

K-pop group Aespa receive mixed response to upcoming release
King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions

King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions
Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’

Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’
Harry, Meghan never thought they'd be humiliated by comedians after 'Spare'

Harry, Meghan never thought they'd be humiliated by comedians after 'Spare'
Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’

Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’
Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare'

Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare'

Bella Ramsey dishes out details about Last of Us season two

Bella Ramsey dishes out details about Last of Us season two
Larry David's departure from 'Seinfeld' altered George Costanza's role

Larry David's departure from 'Seinfeld' altered George Costanza's role
Jennifer Lopez has made house-hunting process 'a nightmare' for Ben Affleck: Insider

Jennifer Lopez has made house-hunting process 'a nightmare' for Ben Affleck: Insider

Demi Moore drops Bruce Willis family's video of wishing him on 68th birthday

Demi Moore drops Bruce Willis family's video of wishing him on 68th birthday