K-pop group EXO’s Kai reveals whether idols have a say in their concepts

K-pop group Exo’s Kai revealed whether idols have control over the concepts they receive in an interview with GQ Magazine. He recently came out his new solo album called Rover.



He revealed that the concept that fans end up seeing is a result of rounds of meetings with the whole team, including him:

“The visual direction and outfits are decided at the end of a few meetings and considerations. Of course, my opinion is the most important, as it’s my solo album. It’s my opinion but when fans don’t like it, that’s when I pretend that it’s the company’s work. I never tell the fans, and just let it go. When they’re like, ‘Jongin-ah, this is so-so…’ I respond like, ‘Right?’”