 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir Spare
Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare' 

Paris Hilton showered support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir Spare and watching his and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan.

In an interview with Magic Radio Breakfast, the This Is Paris star shared her opinion about the Duke of Sussex while noting that she can understand what he has been going through.

The host asked the American media personality if she has read Harry’s best seller autobiography, to which Paris replied, “I did read it and I watched the series as well.”

“He has been through so much and I can’t imagine just losing my mum – Princess Diana has always been one of my idols,” she added.

“It just breaks my heart they had to go through that and I know how it is with the media,” Paris said. "It can be so hard when they are just invading your lives constantly and he has had that his entire life.”

Paris received the shock of her life when an intimate tape of her with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon was released when she was 18.

Even though the video helped her become a star overnight, she later claimed that it ruined her reputation and was released without her consent. 

More From Entertainment:

'Only Murders in the Building' cast seen filming in New York

'Only Murders in the Building' cast seen filming in New York
K-pop group Aespa receive mixed response to upcoming release

K-pop group Aespa receive mixed response to upcoming release
King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions

King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions
Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’

Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’
Harry, Meghan never thought they'd be humiliated by comedians after 'Spare'

Harry, Meghan never thought they'd be humiliated by comedians after 'Spare'
Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’

Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’
Bella Ramsey dishes out details about Last of Us season two

Bella Ramsey dishes out details about Last of Us season two
Larry David's departure from 'Seinfeld' altered George Costanza's role

Larry David's departure from 'Seinfeld' altered George Costanza's role
Jennifer Lopez has made house-hunting process 'a nightmare' for Ben Affleck: Insider

Jennifer Lopez has made house-hunting process 'a nightmare' for Ben Affleck: Insider

K-pop group EXO’s Kai reveals whether idols have a say in their concepts

K-pop group EXO’s Kai reveals whether idols have a say in their concepts
Demi Moore drops Bruce Willis family's video of wishing him on 68th birthday

Demi Moore drops Bruce Willis family's video of wishing him on 68th birthday