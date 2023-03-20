Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare'

Paris Hilton showered support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir Spare and watching his and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan.

In an interview with Magic Radio Breakfast, the This Is Paris star shared her opinion about the Duke of Sussex while noting that she can understand what he has been going through.

The host asked the American media personality if she has read Harry’s best seller autobiography, to which Paris replied, “I did read it and I watched the series as well.”

“He has been through so much and I can’t imagine just losing my mum – Princess Diana has always been one of my idols,” she added.

“It just breaks my heart they had to go through that and I know how it is with the media,” Paris said. "It can be so hard when they are just invading your lives constantly and he has had that his entire life.”

Paris received the shock of her life when an intimate tape of her with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon was released when she was 18.

Even though the video helped her become a star overnight, she later claimed that it ruined her reputation and was released without her consent.