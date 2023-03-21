Meghan Markle feared 'they' would 'pull up' Archie, Prince Harry security

 
Meghan Markle feared son Archie and her family would not get security from the Royals.

The Duchess of Sussex asked her husband, Prince Harry, about their future as they prepared to leave Britain.

Detailing the conversation in his book 'Spare', Harry notes: "Doesn’t really matter where we live, we said, so long as the Palace fulfills its obligation—and what I felt was its implicit promise—to keep us safe. Meg asked me one night: You don’t think they’d ever pull our security, do you? Never. Not in this climate of hate. And not after what happened to my mother."

Harry told himself: "Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew. He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list."

