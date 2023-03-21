 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Adidas gets another SHOCK from Kanye West split

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Adidas gets another SHOCK from Kanye West split

Adidas is licking its wound from the Kanye West split, but the sportswear rival Nike's booming success adds insult to injury.

The Just Do It brand market share is expected to grow after the shoemaker is slated to register strong growth in third-quarter revenue, particularly helped by the German sports giant staggering loss of about $600 million in quarterly sales after severing ties with Ye.

"There is an opportunity for Nike to pick more market from Adidas," said Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jane Hali and Associates, to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Adidas is bracing for a first annual operating loss of $736 million in three decades because of $527 million mountains of unsold Kanye West's Yeezy stock.

The German sportswear maker ended their nine-years-long partnership with the fashion mogul after his anti-Semitic rants.

Following the multi-billion company's lodestar exit, its annual revenue is expected to slump by $1.27 billion this year.

As per CNN, Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer also admitted the hard hit the company suffered from West's departure by calling it a "disappointing year" for the German giant.

"We definitely did not perform as we should have performed," he said before presenting the company declining operating profit by 66% year-over-year to $705 million.

The CFO hopes to make this year a lesson to learn from mistakes to turn losses into profits in the future.

"2023 will be a year of transition to set the base to again be a growing and profitable company.

"I am convinced that over time we will make Adidas shine again. But we need some time," he said in last month's statement.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles issued another stern warning

King Charles issued another stern warning
US designer Jeremy Scott stepping down as creative director of Moschino

US designer Jeremy Scott stepping down as creative director of Moschino
Prince William speaks out against racism faced by youth soccer club

Prince William speaks out against racism faced by youth soccer club
Ed Sheeran gets emotional over Jamal Edwards’ death in new documentary teaser

Ed Sheeran gets emotional over Jamal Edwards’ death in new documentary teaser
Brooklyn Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz is ‘too good’ for him: ‘Why she's with me?’

Brooklyn Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz is ‘too good’ for him: ‘Why she's with me?’
Marvel Studios' most influential producer Victoria Alonso leaves

Marvel Studios' most influential producer Victoria Alonso leaves
Zendaya seemingly wears jewellery dedicated to beau Tom Holland

Zendaya seemingly wears jewellery dedicated to beau Tom Holland
Charles to deny Harry, Meghan request to appear on balcony during coronation

Charles to deny Harry, Meghan request to appear on balcony during coronation
'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy 'thrilled' about new movie role

'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy 'thrilled' about new movie role
King Charles receives sweet advice ahead of his coronation

King Charles receives sweet advice ahead of his coronation
‘Ted Lasso’ actors visit White House to promote mental health

‘Ted Lasso’ actors visit White House to promote mental health
Kate Middleton, Prince William in 'disagreement' with palace over THIS reason

Kate Middleton, Prince William in 'disagreement' with palace over THIS reason