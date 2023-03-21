 
King Charles issued another stern warning

Britain’s King Charles has been warned that his coronation in May at Windsor Castle will face a ‘substantial’ risk of terrorism with multiple "threats" around the historic royal event.

The stern warning was issued by former top royal bodyguard Simon Morgan.

Simon was a Metropolitan Police royal protection officer between 2007 and 2013.

Talking to Express UK, the former bodyguard said King Charles coronation will require a "vast" police operation to keep everyone - royals and onlookers alike – safe.

Simon went on to say, "You have to consider everything from international terrorism all the way down to the single cause issue, and everything that goes in between those two scales."

King Charles will be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

