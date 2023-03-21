Orlando Bloom gushes over fiancée Katy Perry, calls her his ‘biggest fan’

Orlando Bloom heaped praises on fiancée Katy Perry while revealing that they “support each other” in everything they do.

The Carnival Row star discussed his relationship with the Harleys in Hawaii singer with People Magazine while also dishing about their daughter Daisy Dove.

He told the outlet that he and Perry and “doing great,” before saying, “I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?”

“What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with [American] Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas,” he added.

“We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other's pools and we go, ‘Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.’ And it's great.”

Bloom and Perry welcomed their little girl shortly after getting engaged in 2019. "She's beautiful, she's growing fast, big, strong and healthy,” he gushed.

“And you can't be more blessed than that," added Bloom. "And literally, I kid you not, she's like, 'Daddy, can I have a smoothie?' You know what she gets? She gets Form. We are very blessed."