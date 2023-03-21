Halle Bailey reveals her new Ariel values ‘freedom’ than falling for a boy

Halle Bailey has recently explained how her new Ariel will be one notch up than the original 1998’s The Little Mermaid.



In a new interview with Edition magazine, Bailey said, “I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy.’

The actress continued, “It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.”

“As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above,” stated the 22-year-old.

She added, “And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bailey also addressed racist trolling she received after the release of her first teaser of the movie.

“Seeing the world’s reaction to it was definitely a shock,” confessed the actress.

However, she revealed, “Seeing all the babies’ reactions, all the brown and Black young girls, really tore me up emotionally.”

Bailey pointed out, “It’s honestly been such a crazy ride, and I genuinely feel shocked and honoured and grateful to be in this position.”

“A lot of times, I have to pinch myself and be like, is this real life?” she added.

Meanwhile, Bailey’s new The Little Mermaid is slated to release in theatres on May 26.