Tuesday Mar 21 2023
King Charles 'prepared to capitulate' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle coronation 'demands'

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

King Charles expected to give in to his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s demands regarding his coronation.

An insider previously revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked Charles to allow them to join senior working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the historic event.

Their other requests include invitation for their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for the ceremony and a nod to their son, whose birthday falls on the same day as coronation.

Speaking on Sky News Australia, Dominique Samuels claimed that the new monarch is “really prepared to capitulate” to the California-based royal couple’s demands.

"First of all, many people are wondering why the King invited them to the Coronation in the first place,” Dominique said, adding, “Secondly, I'm not surprised they have this list of demands because the King is really prepared to capitulate to all of them.”

Dominique continued: "On the bright side, what can happen is a bit of a compromise. One of the things they have raised is that they want their children to be invited, they want their children to be included. It will be Archie's birthday...at least maybe we could compromise on including the children."

As for their request about inclusion on the balcony, Dominique said, "In terms of them wanting to be on the royal balcony, it's likely that will be reserved for working royals and they chose to step away so they need to deal with that reality.”

