Tuesday Mar 21 2023
'King Charles absolutely must not give in to' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's demands

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

King Charles III has been asked not to give in to his son Prince Harry's coronation demands as it may damage his reputation among the royal fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received fresh backlash for their request to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation. 

Former Brexit leader Nigel Farage weighed in on the issue, saying "King Charles absolutely must not give in" to Harry and Meghan's coronation demands.

It is to mention here that the Sussexes reportedly want assurances on several requests including how prominent a role they will play and that their son prince Archie's birthday will be recognised during the weekend.

flaying the couple on Sky News, Farage said the Sussexes are "not entitled" to be on that balcony, adding: "The balcony is for royals, who yes take some money from the public purse, but in return, do vast amounts of work for charities, carrying out royal functions, opening new schools and doing all the things our royals have done and done very well."

Meghan and Harry have not decided whether they’ll attend the coronation as "tense negotiations" take place behind the scenes, according to TalkTV’s Royal Editor Sarah Hewson.

