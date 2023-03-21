Andy Cohen breaks silence on 'RHOM' reunion meltdown

Andy Cohen opened up on the Larsa Pippen scream during The Real Housewives of Miami reunion due to her attitude toward fellow star Nicole Martin.

Speaking on his Andy Cohen Live show, he said, "[I] do want to give you a little more inside tea, which is everyone was speculating after the Housewives of Miami reunion."

"I posted something saying, 'I yelled at Larsa [Pippen] and I apologize, Larsa.' And so people have been trying to figure out, well, what did I yell at her about? What did I get so heated about? And I, to be honest with you, I kind of remembered, but then when I saw the clips, I was like, ah-ha. That was it," he said.

The 54-year-old shared that he shut down Pippen comments about Martin's son being out of wedlock.

"I usually don't editorialize and I did with The Housewives of Miami. Basically Larsa was kind of — it seemed to me — weaponizing to Nicole that her child was born out of wedlock," he explained. "Like she was saying… I could be calling out that your son was born out of wedlock. Now when you say, I could be using something as a weapon, you're basically doing it."

He continued: "And it was a little bit of semantics because Nicole kept saying, 'You called my son a bastard.' And she said, 'I didn't, I just said he was born out of wedlock.' And to me, to even bring it up... So then I said, 'Well, that was an asshole thing to say to her,' and I was pretty heated about it."