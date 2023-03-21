BBC to bring back 'Peaky Blinders' energy with its 'spiritual successor'

BBC is gearing up to begin work on another historical crime drama after the huge success of Cillian Murphy's starrer Peaky Blinders.

The streaming platform is reportedly all set to start production on an upcoming crime drama that is being tipped as a "spiritual successor" to Peaky Blinders.

It will feature a female protagonist, and will run in six-episodes on the network.

The upcoming project is a series adaptation of a non-fiction book Dope Girls: The Birth of the British Drug Underground by Marek Kohn, set in early 20th-century Soho, London.

According to Deadline, the BBC six-episode series will be produced by Bad Wolf Productions.

It is also reported by the publication that Polly Stenham and Alex Warren are serving as the writers on the series.

The series will focus on a conservative single mother Kate Meyrick - who builds a nightclub and criminal empire from the ground up.

Filming on the series is set to begin later this year with casting announcements forthcoming.

Peaky Blinders concluded last year with its sixth and final series, however, show's creator Steven Knight is working on a film to complete the franchise.

With Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson are returning to reprise their roles for the film.