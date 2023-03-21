 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group IVE surpass 200 million views for the first time

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

The song was originally released on April 5th last year
The song was originally released on April 5th last year

K-pop girl group IVE has earned their first-ever music video with 200 million views with the track Love Dive. The music video cleared the 200 million mark on March 20th.

Not only is it the first music video from the group to achieve this, but it is also the first music video from their agency Starship Entertainment to accumulate these many views. The song was originally released on April 5th last year which means it took around 10 months and two weeks for it to hit 200 million views.

The group saw huge success soon after their debut with their tracks Love Dive and Eleven as their concept pairs elegant visuals with a darker sound. They have won several awards since these releases and the track After Like from their third album also saw huge success.

