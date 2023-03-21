Gerard Pique says he 'won’t spend money to clean his image' after Shakira diss tracks

Gerard Pique insisted he has maintained his happiness after parting ways with Shakira while revealing that he won't spend money to clean his image in the media.

The former Barcelona star refused to answer when he was asked how he was doing after parting ways with the Waka Waka hitmaker in an interview with El Pais.

Talking about his kids, Sasha and Milan, he shares with Shakira, Gerard told the Spanish media outlet, “Each parent has the responsibility to try to do the best for their children.”

“It’s about protecting them. That’s the work of all parents with their children. That’s what I’m focused on and that’s my job as a father,” he added.

Gerard appeared to be dissing Shakira after she shaded him and his new lover in her latest tracks, TGQ and Bzrp Music Sessions, as he said he won’t spend money to clean his image.

“The day I die, I will look behind me and I hope to have done everything I wanted,” he said. “I want to be true to myself. I’m not going to spend money on cleaning up my image.”

“The people I worry about and love are the ones that know me. I don’t care about the rest. I channel my energy into being with my people and giving them what I have.

“I am very happy,” he added. “There have been changes in my life and I have been able to maintain my happiness.”

Just two months after he and Shakira announced their spilt post 12-year relationship, Gerard stepped out with Clara in a PDA filled outing.

He has been receiving backlash ever since his breakup with the singer as people have been accusing him of cheating on Shakira with Clara.