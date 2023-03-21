'Game of Thrones' star slams series excessive obscenity

Game of Thrones actor Ciarán Hinds revealed he was initially not comfortable being part of HBO's fantasy show due to excessive sexual depiction in the series.

During an interview with The Independent, the Irish actor said, “I was rather put off by the amount of sexuality that was going on in it because it was taking away from the actual political storytelling,” adding, “But that’s business, I guess, from their perspective.”

Previously, the 70-year-old told NME that he stopped watching the show following his character's death in the series.

“He knows that he has the capability to be the spokesperson, but he didn’t put himself higher than the rest of them,” Hinds added.

The star continued, “I think that’s probably why people followed him. I didn’t follow the show once Mance died, so I owe myself a treat once I stop working to watch it from beginning to end.”

The actor played the role of Mance Rayder in HBO's critically-acclaimed series.