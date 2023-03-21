John Boyega on 'Star Wars': 'Finally comfortable'

Star Wars actor John Boyega said he is now "comfortable" with the franchise treatment of Black characters.

During an interview with The Times, the 31-year-old said, “For me ‘Star Wars’ has made the man, in a sense,” he said.

“The experiences, the fun times, good times, ugly times, bad times, it makes you who you are as you navigate through the industry, and that has definitely been interesting.”

Boyega added that JJ Abrams's conclusion to The Rise of Skywalker trilogy rectified his previous narrative grievances.

“I feel like the arc that JJ tried to tie up, that’s where I feel comfortable with the release of him,” Boyega said of his character.

“And since then I’ve been able to enjoy, as a fan, ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’ I’m enjoying the balance of all things,” the actor added.