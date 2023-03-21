 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move threatens chaos for King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who have received an invite to attend King Charles coronation, are reportedly locked in ‘tense talks’ with the royal family over attending the landmark ceremony in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly refused to accept the  royal family's invitation until their certain demands have been met.

The California-based couple's major demand includes how their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be part of the celebrations, an insider told OK, per Daily Record. 

The two have also requested to appear on the balcony with the senior royals once the King has been crowned to wave to the crowds.

Harry and Meghan's demands have, as per report, have threatened chaos for King Charles coronation. 

They couple, who steppe down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, have been accused of stealing the thunder of the King's event as they requested to appear with working royals.

However, it s being speculated that King Charles III will never give in to his son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan's any such demand.

More From Entertainment:

Lauren Sanchez debut film lands in trouble after directors and crew quit

Lauren Sanchez debut film lands in trouble after directors and crew quit
Taylor Swift wows fans as she dives head first into stage during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift wows fans as she dives head first into stage during Eras Tour

'The Last of Us' video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2

'The Last of Us' video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans about King Charles coronation revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans about King Charles coronation revealed
'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show
K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback

K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback
Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look

Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look
'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick

'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick
Blackpink’s Jennie achieves 900 million views on her solo MV

Blackpink’s Jennie achieves 900 million views on her solo MV
BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song

BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?
'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran

'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran