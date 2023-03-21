Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move threatens chaos for King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who have received an invite to attend King Charles coronation, are reportedly locked in ‘tense talks’ with the royal family over attending the landmark ceremony in May.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly refused to accept the royal family's invitation until their certain demands have been met.



The California-based couple's major demand includes how their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be part of the celebrations, an insider told OK, per Daily Record.

The two have also requested to appear on the balcony with the senior royals once the King has been crowned to wave to the crowds.

Harry and Meghan's demands have, as per report, have threatened chaos for King Charles coronation.

They couple, who steppe down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, have been accused of stealing the thunder of the King's event as they requested to appear with working royals.

However, it s being speculated that King Charles III will never give in to his son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan's any such demand.