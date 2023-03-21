Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no role to play at King Charles coronation?

Royal family is fully excited to play their role at King Charles's Coronation in May, which promises to be a spectacular event with the Firm out in force to support the new monarch and his wife, Camilla.

Each member of the royal family is reportedly set to have prominent roles at the historic event, including all three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But, the Sussexes do not seem to win any role form the monarch to play at the landmark event.

Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm the exact roles that each member of the Firm will play, but there are a number of certainties at the Coronation ceremony in May.

Alongside King Charles III, the Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned at Westminster Abbey this spring.

Camilla, who tied the knot with Charles in 2005, will have Queen Mary's Crown to wear at the ceremony on May 6. It will be the first time in recent royal history a new crown is not made for the ceremony.

Camilla's five teenage grandchildren will play a role in their grandmother's big day. The Sunday Times recently reported the the Queen Consort has asked her grandchildren to hold the canopy over her as she is anointed during the ceremony.



The future King, Prince William, is expected to play a key role and is likely to carry out an important tradition. According to the same outlet he will kneel to his father, and pledge allegiance. The 40-year-old is also expected to have a part in the after ceremony's procession and a key place on the balcony.

Kate Middleton will join her husband among the few working royals playing prominent roles.

Dr Tessa Dunlop previously told the Mirror the Coronation is "all about royal hierarchy" and "visual messaging through both costume and carriage will remind us who the future King and Queen are."



Nine-years-old Prince George, who is second-in-line to the throne, will join his parents in the carriage behind the King and Queen Consort on May 6. Like their older brother, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected in the royal procession.

However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their Children do not seem to play any big role at the coronation, as they are yet to confirm whether they would attend the event or not.

The couple will, however, not hold official roles at the ceremony, even if they are in London for the Coronation, according to reports.