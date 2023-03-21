 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no role to play at King Charles coronation?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no role to play at King Charles coronation?

Royal family is fully excited to play their role at King Charles's Coronation in May, which promises to be a spectacular event with the Firm out in force to support the new monarch and his wife, Camilla.

Each member of the royal family is reportedly set to have prominent roles at the historic event, including all three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But, the Sussexes do not seem to win any role form the monarch to play at the landmark event.  

Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm the exact roles that each member of the Firm will play, but there are a number of certainties at the Coronation ceremony in May.

Alongside King Charles III, the Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned at Westminster Abbey this spring. 

Camilla, who tied the knot with Charles in 2005, will have Queen Mary's Crown to wear at the ceremony on May 6. It will be the first time in recent royal history a new crown is not made for the ceremony.

Camilla's five teenage grandchildren will play a role in their grandmother's big day. The Sunday Times recently reported the the Queen Consort has asked her grandchildren to hold the canopy over her as she is anointed during the ceremony.

The future King, Prince William, is expected to play a key role and is likely to carry out an important tradition. According to the same outlet he will kneel to his father, and pledge allegiance. The 40-year-old is also expected to have a part in the after ceremony's procession and a key place on the balcony.

Kate Middleton will join her husband among the few working royals playing prominent roles. 

Dr Tessa Dunlop previously told the Mirror the Coronation is "all about royal hierarchy" and "visual messaging through both costume and carriage will remind us who the future King and Queen are."

Nine-years-old Prince George, who is second-in-line to the throne, will join his parents in the carriage behind the King and Queen Consort on May 6. Like their older brother, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected in the royal procession.

However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their Children do not seem to play any big role at the coronation, as they are yet to confirm whether they would attend the event or not. 

The couple will, however, not hold official roles at the ceremony, even if they are in London for the Coronation, according to reports.

More From Entertainment:

Lauren Sanchez debut film lands in trouble after directors and crew quit

Lauren Sanchez debut film lands in trouble after directors and crew quit
Taylor Swift wows fans as she dives head first into stage during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift wows fans as she dives head first into stage during Eras Tour

'The Last of Us' video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2

'The Last of Us' video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans about King Charles coronation revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans about King Charles coronation revealed
'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show
K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback

K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback
Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look

Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move threatens chaos for King Charles coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move threatens chaos for King Charles coronation
'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick

'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick
Blackpink’s Jennie achieves 900 million views on her solo MV

Blackpink’s Jennie achieves 900 million views on her solo MV
BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song

BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?