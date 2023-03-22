Shabana Azmi remembers late actors Om Puri, Satish Kaushik: Watch video

Shabana Azmi says that Satish's death is still very raw for her

Renowned actor Shabana Azmi is not only known for her amazing acting skills but also, she has been a vital person in being vocal about things publicly.

While she was in conversation with Pinkvilla for their show Baatein Ankahee season 2, she recalled the time she heard about the deaths of her very close friends; Om Puri, Satish Kaushik and Farooq Shaikh.

Shabana added: "I don’t wanna talk about Satish because it’s too raw with me and I haven’t processed it. But about Om Puri and Farooq Shaikh, I think I still have to come to terms with the fact that they are no more. And what cinema, Twitter and things like that does is you keep seeing them. I remember that I saw an interview of Naseer and Om which was a long interview with Anupam Kher and I already watched it earlier but then I saw it again and felt like Om is still there."

The 72-years old actress also remembered late actor Farooq Shaikh. While talking about him, she said: “I regretted a lot about Farooq because we had done a play called ‘Tumhari Amrita’ for almost 22 years and what I remember is we did that play against the back drop of Taj Mahal and it was magical experience. I was like we can’t get any better than this so we should call the curtains. Then Farooq said, ‘Why?’ to which I replied, ‘We are doing this for 22 years.’ He then said, ‘So what? We will do for more 22 years’ and 14 days later he was gone."

"The finality of somebody going away, the unpredictability of it tells you that you must live everyday as if its your last day. This is a very heavy thing to say that Farooq was a very dear friend to me who never said a kind word to me in his life. But whenever I needed him, he was always there.”



