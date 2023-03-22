 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor 'leaves a bit of her heart' in Africa as her vacation ends

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Kareena Kapoor spends quality vacation with husband and kids in South Africa
Kareena Kapoor spends quality vacation with husband and kids in South Africa

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spending a gaga time in South Africa with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan; the actress is now all set to head back home.

To bid goodbye to her memorable family trip in Africa, Kareena shared an iconic photo that featured her, Saif and the kids. The four of them can be seen walking towards their private jet.

Bebo held baby Jeh’s hand while Saif had a strong grip to Tim’s hand. The whole family slayed in their stylish outfits.

The Heroin actress wore a sporty beige coloured outfit whereas Jeh wore an all-white dress. Meanwhile, Tim opted for grey coloured jacket paired with black jeans. The Race actor wore a classy blue jacket with black pants and a brown t-shirt.

The caption on the golden picture read: “Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild… Africa 2023...”

As soon as the picture was shared, fans were left awestruck. They called the photo 'precious'.

On the work front, Said Ali Khan will be next in film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor has some amazing project in the pipeline including; The Crew, The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s untiled spy-thriller, reports Pinkvilla. 

