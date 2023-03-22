 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton appears nervous in latest viral video: Watch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her first speech as Colonel of the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day last week.

Last year in December, King Charles announced new military patronage for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

Earlier, Prince William was the Colonel of the Irish Guards. He was made colonel of the regiment by Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

Although, Kate has attended the annual Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day parade nearly every year since her marriage, the Princess of Wales attended the parade as Colonel of the Regiment for the first time last week.

This year's St. Patrick's Day parade was used as the official handover event from William to Kate.

Ahead of her first speech as Colonel of the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day, Kate Middleton appeared nervous and a video of her has gone viral on social media.

The video has been widely shared on social media after it was uploaded on TikTok, where it garnered more than 4 million views in 72 hours.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton launches business Taskforce for Early Childhood

Kate Middleton launches business Taskforce for Early Childhood
Inside Bad Bunny, his ex-girlfriend $40 million lawsuit

Inside Bad Bunny, his ex-girlfriend $40 million lawsuit
Florence Pugh talks being directed by ex Zach Braff on ‘A Good Person’

Florence Pugh talks being directed by ex Zach Braff on ‘A Good Person’
Prince Harry’s drug use revelations could affect his US visa status: Report

Prince Harry’s drug use revelations could affect his US visa status: Report
TWICE's Chaeyoung issues formal apology over Swastika shirt

TWICE's Chaeyoung issues formal apology over Swastika shirt
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin are engaged? sources weigh in

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin are engaged? sources weigh in
Parody version of Prince Harry's book to be published on April 1

Parody version of Prince Harry's book to be published on April 1
Shazam! actor Zachary Levi takes aim at Dwayne Johnson

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi takes aim at Dwayne Johnson
Prince Harry admits THIS is Archie's 'favourite' painting

Prince Harry admits THIS is Archie's 'favourite' painting
Prince Harry wanted to tell 'Willy' as Archie took his 'first steps'

Prince Harry wanted to tell 'Willy' as Archie took his 'first steps'
Meghan Markle looked for 'niches' to 'hide' Archie at new America home

Meghan Markle looked for 'niches' to 'hide' Archie at new America home
Prince Harry got refuge at Tyler Perry home due to Princess Diana

Prince Harry got refuge at Tyler Perry home due to Princess Diana