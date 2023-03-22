King Charles backs Kate Middleton in her latest move

King Charles has extended support to his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales launched business Taskforce for Early Childhood.



Kate Middleton took to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and announced the launch of the Taskforce.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, reposted Kate Middleton’s tweet with a heartfelt speech she made during the launching ceremony to support the Princess of Wales.

King Charles post reads: “This is not just about supporting children in the earliest years of their lives. It is also about building healthy communities in which they can grow.”

The caption further reads: “The Princess of Wales today hosted a meeting for her new Business Taskforce for @Earlychildhood.”

The palace also said the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood will be "run by business, for business."