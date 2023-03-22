Gwyneth Paltrow having kids testify to judge for 2016 Ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow to sit kids infront of judge for 2016 Ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow has just appeared for the first day of proceedings into her ski case.

Once the trial began, Paltrow’s attorney Stephen Owens branded the situation a “sentimental issue” for the family especially since it was right after her father Bruce Paltrow died in 2002 at age 58.

At the time he was quoted saying, “It was a sentimental issue because she had started getting back into skiing and she did it because she wanted her kids to learn like she had.”

“And [Falchuk] has kids the exact same age as Gwyneth's daughter and son. And this was really their first trip to sort of a have a mixed, see-if-this-might-work. So it was a special time and it was a lovely day.”

Owens described the skiing trip as “she, Brad, now her husband who you're going to hear from, her daughter Apple, who you're going to hear from, Moses, who you're gonna hear from.”

For those unversed, Paltrow’s kids Apple and Moses were 11 and 9 at the time of the crash.

The case against Paltrow was initially filed by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, back in January 2019.

Sanderson’s original testimony described the incident as “a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah” where Paltrow allegedly “skied out of control and hit” him in the back.

After which she allegedly “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

Damages have since been demanded, in the effect of over $3.1 million for “permanent traumatic brain injury,” as well as four broken ribs, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and even disfigurement.