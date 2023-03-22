 
entertainment
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s pal Oprah ‘lacks journalistic integrity’

Web Desk

Experts have just bashed Oprah’s part in the “dishonest War of the Windsors” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem keen to play into.

These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.

He warned Oprah about stepping into sacred territory’ for pro Meghan propaganda and claimed, “Ms Winfrey, you have been a dishonest player in the War of the Windsors, allowing a false narrative to spread across the globe that the Royal Family was in some way racist.”

Your lack of journalistic integrity while interviewing one of your close friends did much damage to the late Queen and her husband Prince Philip and, while you publicly admitted neither of them was personally racist, you didn't correct the record about the proven falsehoods surrounding the institution they devoted their lives before either of those great Britons died.”

