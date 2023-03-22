 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
'Natu Natu' gets 'Tesla light show' tribute in New Jersey

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Tesla cars blinked their lights along with beats of Natu Natu
Tesla cars blinked their lights along with beats of 'Natu Natu'

Oscar Winning song Natu Natu from film RRR gets a tribute in New Jersey with a Tesla light show.

The light show performed by Tesla cars was incredibly synced. The video is going viral on internet that shows a number of cars parked in an organized manner making the initials of the film RRR. Cars blinked their lights along with beats of Natu Natu.

The video was shared by the official twitter handle of RRR. But now director SS Rajamouli has also reacted to the stunning video.

While expressing his emotions, the director wrote: “Truly overwhelmed by this tribute to #NaatuNaatu from New Jersey! Thank you @vkkoppu garu, #NASAA, @peoplemediafcy and everyone associated with this incredible and ingenious @Tesla Light Show... It was a stunning show. #RRRMovie @elonmusk.”

Song Natu Natu won an Oscar under the category of Best Original Song. Not only this the chartbuster song was also performed live at the 95th Academy Awards, reports Indiatoday. 

