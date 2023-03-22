 
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘already plotting a stunt’ for Coronation

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘already plotting a stunt’ for King Charles Coronation and won’t be able to help themselves.

These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.

The converastion arose once Mr Wootton attempted to warn King Charles about the possibility of King Charles’ Coronation being ‘over shadowed’ by King Charles.

She fears, the “Coronation would be overtaken by the inevitable drama that surrounds every visit by the Montecito Moaners, who senior royals believe are already plotting a stunt designed to steal some of the limelight.”

